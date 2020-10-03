ANOTHER 46 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in York - by far the biggest daily increase since the current testing system was set up.
But the figures may be skewed by technical problems which have meant that, nationwide, there has been a delay in publishing a number of Covid-19 cases from the past week.
Some have been added to today's total, contributing to 12,872 new cases being confirmed across the country - by far the biggest daily rise.
Public Health England said: "This means the total reported over the coming days will include some additional cases from the period between 24 September and 1 October, increasing the number of cases reported."
The cumulative total for the City of York Council area is now 1,398, or a rate of 663.8 cases per 100,000 population.
In the North Yorkshire County Council area, 95 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed today, taking the cumulative total to 3,966 – an infection rate of 641.7 cases per 100,000 population..
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, another 53 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, taking the total to 2,186, a rate of 640.7 per 100,000 population.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment