DRIVERS were hit with large traffic jams at Clifton Moor earlier today.
Traffic was described by one visitor as ‘gridlocked’ by one driver around McDonald's.
He said that staff from the restaurant were trying to direct cars through themselves.
One witness told The Press had witnessed the jams both on their way to the Vue cinema – and three hours later when they attempted to travel home.
He said: “Staff from McDonald’s are stopping traffic in an attempt to get people out. We have been sat in the queue for hours. Stuck in gridlock."
