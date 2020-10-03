POLICE are currently attending an incident in York.
The force said there is a police incident ongoing at Water End, Clifton Bridge.
It added:" The road is closed. Please find alternative routes. Thank you."
More to follow.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
POLICE are currently attending an incident in York.
The force said there is a police incident ongoing at Water End, Clifton Bridge.
It added:" The road is closed. Please find alternative routes. Thank you."
More to follow.
Comments are closed on this article.