A YORK music venue has said it will have to rely on fundraising activities to make it through the winter because of the 10pm curfew.
The Crescent Music venue is one of 670 clubs and bars across the UK that has said the 10pm curfew will leave them having to trade on an eighth of their income.
Close to £3m has been raised for a campaign to keep grassroots operators alive in the UK since April.
But the Music Venues Trust (MVT), which is running the campaign, says the mix of social distancing rules and the curfew will still leave its members facing a difficult winter.
Chief executive of the MVT, Mark Davys, says that, in practical terms, “the government restrictions have reduced capacity in venues down to 25 per cent”.
“Then restrictions on hours, we estimate, has removed something like 50% of their income,” he added.
“The venue now has half of its available trading hours and a quarter of its usual audience. By that marker, they are getting 12.5 per cent of their income.”
Earlier this week The Press reported that Popworld in George Hudson Street, York, has announced that it will open on Friday and Saturdays from 4pm until 10pm.