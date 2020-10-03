POLICE are appealing for information following a racially aggravated assault that occurred in York.
The incident occurred on Hull Road, near the junction of Carlton Avenue, at 1 pm on when a man in his 30s was spat on by another man.
North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify the suspect.
"The suspect is described as a South Asian, between 20-40 years-old, over 5ft 7 ins tall and of average build.
"He was unshaven with a little bit of a beard and moustache and had wavy, short hair. At the time the suspect was described as wearing a dark blue/purple t-shirt and carrying a green/light brown and cream army rucksack.
"Anyone with information, including any CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell-camera footage, that could assist the investigation or help to identify the suspect should email Timothy.Kampen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Timothy Kampen."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200170755.
