THE A64 has reopened after it was closed both ways following a "serious incident".
The road between the A1237 and B1248 York Road near Musley Bank was closed for two hours due to debris on road - after a van and a car were involved in a serious accident near the Highwayman Cafe.
Highways England confirmed that the road reopened just after 3.30 pm.
Earlier today North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are on scene dealing with a serious incident at this location and the road is blocked in both directions. It is estimated that the road will be closed between one and two hours."
