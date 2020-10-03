AN East Yorkshire MP has renewed his call for a ban on sky lanterns.
Sir Greg knight MP is calling on the Government to go one step further and ban their use.
Sky lanterns, which are often released to celebrate special occasions, look momentarily pretty in the sky but the Government is now discouraging their use because they create unwanted litter and pose a fire risk.
Sir Greg said in the House of Commons: “They are hazardous airborne litter that invariably lands on someone else’s property”. He called for a debate on banning them.
In replying, Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg MP acknowledged many of his own constituents had also raised concerns about sky lanterns, but he expressed a reluctance to introduce a ban.
Sir Greg said: “In Germany sky lanterns started a fire at a zoo which killed many exotic primates. If we do not take firmer action here it is only a matter of time until another disaster strikes.
"I am calling for the law to be changed because I think we need to introduce a specific ban to deal with this problem. After all, these lanterns are potentially lethal litter.”