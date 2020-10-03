AN online petition calling on the council to reopen York’s pedestrian zones to Blue Badge holders - claiming the current restrictions discriminate against disabled people - has passed 1,000 signatures.
Alison Hume says City of York Council “has forgotten it has a legal duty to vulnerable residents” after extending the pedestrianised zone and preventing disabled drivers from accessing Blake Street, Goodramgate, Lendal, St Helen’s Square, Fossgate and Castlegate.
Alison, from Nether Poppleton, and her son Edward Mitten, 21, who has Pallister-Killian mosaic syndrome, led a socially-distanced protest at the Goodramgate barrier with other families earlier this month.
She said that the petition will feed into the council's consultation process on the road closures.
Earlier this month Alison told The Press: “If you can’t walk on the so-called ‘foot streets’ easily or are not lucky enough to be able to ride a bike you are invisible to the council.
“The council has conveniently forgotten it has a legal duty to vulnerable residents who need to use taxis and cars to get to these places.
“Security guards are paid to stand by barriers all over the city, so presumably they could be instructed to lift them for Blue Badge holders and taxis carrying customers with disabilities and impairments.”
