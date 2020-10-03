LOCAL residents have voted overwhelmingly for a new bus shelter to be built in a local village.
Following a request by a resident for a bus shelter to be erected in Montague Road, Bishopthorpe, York, a poll was conducted with nearby residents by Councillor John Galvin the Independent Councillor for Bishopthorpe.
Cllr Galvin said: “The Poll was well received by residents and it was quite clear that there was much support for a bus shelter. As one Lady who was not in favour put it, this is old fashioned Democracy in action
"I recognise that a few residents were unhappy but I am quite sure some of the concerns they expressed will not happen and ultimately the benefits of having a shelter during bad weather will be appreciated by all who wait for the bus on Montague Road.”
The cost of the shelter is being shared with the Parish Council, the Ward Committee and the City Council.
