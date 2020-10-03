A WEDDING catering company hit hard by the pandemic has created a pop-up restaurant over the winter period.
Baba Ganoush Catering - specialising in Wedding and Event Catering - has created two new menu's that will be on display at York Mansion House and York Medical Society.
The company has opened two eateries that will be running from October 23 until December 23.
Co-founder Matthew Hyde said: "“Driven by what people really want, rather than the standard three-course menu the Baba team excite people with new ways of delivering food to the table, making each event more of a theatrical feast experience, delighting guests from start to finish.”
The team has created two tasting menu's which is made up of seven courses for £50.
You can discover more menu options by visiting https://www.babaganoushdining.com/
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment