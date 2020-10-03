TEN cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in a York suburb and village, and three villages to the west of the city.
A Public Health England map shows the positive tests were recorded in Clifton Without and Skelton, and also in Poppleton, Rufforth & Askham, between September 22 and 28.
Nine cases were confirmed in New Earswick and Heworth South & The Groves, and eight in Heworth North & Stockton, and Fulford, Heslington & the University.
Seven cases were confirmed in Clifton North, Westfield, Chapelfields & Foxwood, Bishopthorpe & Copmanthorpe, and the city centre.
There were six cases confirmed in Haxby, Osbaldwick and Dunnington, Elvington & Wheldrake, and five in Holgate East, Holgate West and Fulford Road & Clementhorpe.