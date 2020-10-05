FACE-to-face GP appointments have fallen in number by 30 per cent since the start of the pandemic.

Data shows that the percentage of face-to-face GP appointments within the Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group has dropped from around 80 per cent at the beginning of March to as low as 50 per cent in June and July - increasing slightly to 53 per cent in August and September.

A spokesman for York CCG said that face-to-face contacts have been increasing again and will continue to do so.

He added: “In primary care, face to face contacts have been increasing in recent months, following the cessation of normal services in late March.

“As practices operate Covid safe sites, patients are being assessed via telephone, and where clinically appropriate are invited in for a face-to-face appointment. This change in the way in which services are delivered from this time last year reflects the measures put in place to manage the services we offer to patients in a safe way for both patients and staff.

“The Vale of York position is the same as seen elsewhere across the country. GP practices continue to remain open for delivery of safe face-to-face care following government guidelines. A patient with a health concern is strongly encouraged to contact their practice by telephone, GP online or by using the NHS app to make an appointment.”

An NHS England spokesperson said: "It’s entirely right that more GP appointments are now available by phone and online, and that is completely consistent with also saying that there still needs to be options of face-to-face appointments - which these figures confirm are available everywhere.”

The news comes after York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust bosses wrote to patients earlier this month apologising for long delays in treatment - and outlining plans to tackle waiting lists.

The letter also set out measures being taken to protect staff and patients alike from being infected with the virus - including reducing beds on wards to allow for two-metre distancing and staggered patient admission times.

Information and guidance for patients can be found at https://bit.ly/GPpracticesOpen.