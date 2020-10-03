GRANTS of up to £10,000 for home improvements have been launched.
Homeowners and landlords can apply to the Government scheme for cash to make their homes warmer - with money available for double glazing, insulation, new boilers and other upgrades.
City of York Council says the programme could cut residents' heating bills and tackle climate change.
Cllr Denise Craghill said: “Successful applicants for the Green Homes Grant will be sent a voucher of up to £5,000 to cover up to two-thirds of the cost of energy efficiency and low carbon heat improvements to homes.
"Bigger grants are available for homeowners if they or a member of their household receives one of the qualifying benefits, and the grant will cover 100 per cent of the cost of the improvements up to £10,000.”
She urged people to call the Simple Energy Advice line on 0800 444202 before applying to the scheme.
Cllr Paula Widdowson added: “This Government scheme is a fantastic way to help home-owners and landlords transition to sustainable energy, and builds upon the work already done by the council to insulate homes across the city."
Visit gov.uk/apply-green-homes-grant for more information.