POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about a racially aggravated assault that occurred in York.
The incident occurred on Hull Road, near the junction of Carlton Avenue, at 1pm on Monday September 28, when a man in his 30s was spat on by another man.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify the suspect.
The suspect is described as a South Asian, between 20-40 years-old, over 5ft 7 inches tall and of average build.
He was unshaven with a little bit of a beard and moustache and had wavy, short hair. At the time the suspect was described as wearing a dark blue/purple t-shirt and carrying a green/light brown and cream army rucksack.
Anyone with information , including any CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell-camera footage, that could assist the investigation or help to identify the suspect should email Timothy.Kampen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Timothy Kampen.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200170755.