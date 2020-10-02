THE family of Josh Reeson joined pupils and staff at a York school this afternoon to remember and celebrate the life of the 15-year-old.

Students from all year groups, and members of staff at Josh's school, Joseph Rowntree in New Earswick, joined together in a one-minute clap at the end of the school day.

Head teacher, Dave Hewitt, said it provided many students and staff with a chance to remember happy times that they had spent with Josh.

Mr Hewitt said: "We were really touched that Josh’s parents and brother were able to join students and staff at today’s event and we all hope that this brought them some comfort at this time.

"The school is still trying to come to terms with the tragedy of Josh’s sudden and early death. Earlier this week, members of staff shared their memories of Josh with me and have described him as being engaged in his studies, bright, polite and a hard-working student who came from a loving and supportive family. Students knew him as a true friend.

"Many of them have told me how he was there to listen to them, help them with their worries and would always make time to contact them if he knew they were having a hard time. Our lasting memory of him will be of a lovely young man who will be sadly missed.

"I know that many people in the wider community may want to contact Josh’s family to express their condolences. Whilst the family appreciate the support of others, they have asked that their privacy is respected at this time, and that they are left to grieve with close friends and family."

North Yorkshire Police has said Josh, from New Earswick, died in hospital after taking illegal drugs. He was found in an alley off Hospital Fields Road, near Fulford Road, in York, shortly before 4am on Sunday.

Four people who were arrested in connection with Josh's death have been released on bail with conditions, pending further enquiries.

They include a 15-year-old girl, 16-year-old boy, 33-year-old woman and 37-year-old man.

A fund has been set up to help Josh's family with funeral costs. Click here to donate.