A PETITION signed by 300,000 people was handed to Nestlé at its York Office in protest at the company's decision to end sourcing cocoa and sugar on Fairtrade terms.
Demonstrators say the withdrawal means thousands of extremely vulnerable farmers will lose out on around £1.37 million of Fairtrade Premium payments every year.
The petition, addressed to Ulf Mark Schneider, Nestle’s Global CEO, was set up by Joanna Pollard, coordinator of Fairtrade Yorkshire - and has been signed by the Fairtrade parliamentary group.
A spokesman for Nestle said it is ending its partnership with Fairtrade in October, but it is doing this due to plans to move to another partner, Rainforest Alliance, for independent cocoa certification.
It added: “Nestlé has committed to paying for all of its farmers to also become certified with Rainforest Alliance if they wish to do so.”