EIGHTEEN new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the York area over the last 24 hours, as well as new cases in both North and East Yorkshire.
The latest data from Public Health England shows that the further 18 cases in the City of York Council area take the total up to 1,352.
There have been 49 new cases of the virus recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total to 3,871.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, there have been a further 31 cases of Covid-19 recorded, taking the total up to 2,133.
In the UK, there have been a total of 467,146 cases of the virus, an increase of 6,968 in the last 24 hours.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.