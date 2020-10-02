POLICE have condemned poachers after they were called with a report that overnight a number of horses had forced their way out of a field in Bulmer.
Sadly, one of the horses suffered fatal injuries. It is believed they may have been spooked by poachers in the field last night.
Enquiries are ongoing, and officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce will be speaking to the owner as soon as possible.
A spokesperson for the force said: “It’s clear that poachers have absolutely no regard for the senseless damage they inflict on animals, property, farmers and landowners.
"This awful incident would be another demonstration of the terrible impact that hare coursing can have in rural communities – which is why we treat all reports of this illegal activity in North Yorkshire so seriously.
“Anyone caught poaching in our area can expect to be summonsed to court, while those stopped in suspicious circumstances may be issued with a community protection notice – breaches of which will be prosecuted.
“It’s important to emphasise that if poaching is taking place, that means a crime is in progress, and witnesses should call the police on 999 to report it.
"To report suspicious circumstances, or information about suspected poachers, when it’s not urgent, call 101.”
