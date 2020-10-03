ALMOST five years after Tadcaster homes and businesses were devastated by flooding from the River Wharfe, environment chiefs have revealed how they may spend £10 million in a bid to prevent a repeat of the 2015 Boxing Day disaster.
The Environment Agency is going out to consultation on various options for new and improved flood defences alongside the river, and also possible flood storage areas upstream to reduce flow through the town.
An interactive virtual consultation room (https://www.virtualengage.arup.com/tadcaster) has been created where people can view the options and give their feedback to help shape the final design.
A spokesman said there were essentially three options:
- Carry on with current defences and maintain them as they are
- Raise/strengthen existing defences, plus new defences downstream to defend east and west banks
- A hybrid solution, with a combination of raised and new defences, some off-line upstream storage and ‘increased channel conveyance’ through the Tadcaster Bridge arches with vegetation removed.
He said the third option would help mitigate the visual impact of raised defences by potentially reducing the required design height, but it would depend on the availability of suitable land upstream for storage.
Robin Derry, of the agency, said the final design needed to be right for the town’s flood dynamics as well as being suitable for the local environment. "Our interactive online consultation room provides details on the outline designs of those options considered feasible to help reduce flood risk in the town,” he said.
“At this stage we are not specifically consulting on things such as details of exactly how potential new defences may look.
“This will be put to residents, business owners and local organisations in a separate event at a later date, once the preferred option has been identified.” The consultation runs until October 14.