POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred in Scarborough earlier today.
The incident happened in Victoria Road at 11.15am today when a woman in her 40s was grabbed and pushed against a wall by a male.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
The man is described as a young white male, approximately 5ft 9 inches tall, with short hair and was wearing a grey hoodie and back pack.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, including any CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell-camera footage, is asked to email michael.ward@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Michael Ward.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
The North Yorkshire Police reference number is: 12200173044.