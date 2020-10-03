A YORK couple enjoyed a dream wedding and honeymoon in the Caribbean at the third attempt - after their first two attempts were scuppered by the pandemic.
Mark Fattorini, 52, and Marina White, 50, from Sand Hutton, were heartbroken when their destination wedding to Jamaica in May could no longer go ahead due to Covid-19.
After amending their booking to the island of Antigua in August, their flight from the UK was then cancelled.
But finally, after some expert help from their local travel agent and staff at Sandals Resorts, they managed to change their dates once more and finally made it to Antigua, where they got married at Sandals Grande Antigua Resort & Spa on August 26.
The couple celebrated an intimate wedding ceremony at the resort and enjoyed their stay so much that they have already booked to return for their first wedding anniversary celebrations next year.
Mark and Marina are one of many brides and grooms that luxury couples only resort brand, Sandals Resorts, has seen enjoy an intimate destination wedding. Sandals offers free wedding for stays of three nights or more meaning that most British guests automatically qualify.
Mark said: “It was an amazing trip, we finally were able to have our beautiful wedding in Antigua and we can’t wait to go back again next year.”