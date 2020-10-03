THE number of rapes reported in York has rocketed during the last decade, The Press can reveal.

A Freedom of Information request shows that the total number of rapes reported in York has increased from 54 in 2010 to 192 last year - with significant rises in Selby, Harrogate and Malton also.

But, more than 80 per cent of the reported crimes in North Yorkshire are closed by police with "no further action".

The published data reveals that during the last decade 83 per cent of alleged rape crimes were not prosecuted.

While there are currently 624 rape allegations that have "no outcome assigned". The force said this was due to either investigations being still ongoing or a delay in a recording process.

Detective Superintendent Allan Harder, head of safeguarding at North Yorkshire Police, said: “The increase in reported rapes to North Yorkshire Police is due to a combination of factors.

“We know that sexual offences, one of the most traumatic crimes we investigate, are under-reported, so the increase is an indication that victims now have more confidence to come forward. We have also carried out a significant amount of positive work to achieve a more accurate level of crime recording as required by the National Crime Recording Standards and Crime Data Integrity.

"Rape remains one of the most complex crimes to investigate, and although the prosecution figures may appear low, North Yorkshire Police’s prosecution rate is above average. In terms of the offences that have no outcome assigned, this could be for a number of reasons. The investigation may still be ongoing, it may also be due to a delay in the crime recording process and they have not yet been finalised or alternatively, it could be caused by a change in recording methods."

Det Supt Harder said reporting such crimes took courage, adding: “It is not easy reliving such distressing situations. We understand this and have specially trained officers who will guide and support victims through the investigation as well as signposting you to other agencies who can help you further. We urge anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence, to report it to the police.”