SEVEN York schools have had confirmed cases of coronavirus, but none of them have had to close as a result, the city council has confirmed.

Sharon Stoltz, director of public health at City of York Council, said schools across York continue to work extremely hard on preventing the transmission of Covid-19.

She added: “There have been no school closures as a result and confirmed cases in schools have remained in single figures.

“The swift reaction of schools to identify and isolate contacts in partnership with colleagues in public health is ensuring that there have been no school closures.

“All our schools remain safe and open.”

She said on the whole, data is showing that more cases are transmitted in people’s homes than anywhere else and therefore, each of our individual efforts to protect those we love remains vital to stopping the spread of coronavirus.

“Our best defences against the virus are hand-washing, wearing face coverings in busy public spaces, keeping 2m apart from other people and self-isolating and asking for a test if you have symptoms,” Ms Stoltz said.

“It is more important than ever that we do all these things, as they make a massive difference in keeping people safe and stopping the spread of the virus.”

A council spokesperson said they were not able to reveal which schools have had cases or the number of cases because of the need to maintain confidentiality.