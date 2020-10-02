A MAJOR train operator says it has carried out record levels of enhanced cleaning to keep people safe onboard trains and at stations.
London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which runs trains through York on the East Coast Mainline, says it boosted cleaning measures at stations, onboard trains and at travel centres earlier this year as the Coronavirus pandemic first broke-out in the UK.
Bosses say that more than 140 swab tests have been carried out since July to test for traces of Covid-19 on high-frequency touch points. All tests have returned negative results thanks to cleaning carried out by the team of 280 cleaning staff, they added.
LNER director of safety and operations, Warrick Dent, said: “The safety of our customers and staff is always our top priority.
"We recognise the importance of customers not only being safe but feeling safe, which is why we continue to provide reassurance to customers of the significantly enhanced measures we are providing to operate a ‘Covid Secure’ service.”
He added that customers are helping play a part in keeping others safe by following guidelines on wearing face coverings in stations and onboard trains, as well as making seat reservations.