YESTERDAY'S fatal crash happened at Elvington Airfield when a Porsche 911 Turbo S involved in a British Land Speed Record attempt went out of control at high speed at the end of a run, it has been revealed.

Motorsport UK, the governing body for four-wheeled motorsport, said it was 'deeply saddened' to confirm that Zef Eisenberg was the driver who lost his life in the accident.

"Zef, aged 47, was a Guernsey-based businessman, television presenter, and a much-loved member of the motorsport community," it said.

"An ultra-speed motorbike racer, he achieved numerous land speed records for motorbike and car.

"Over the past decade, Zef amassed over 70 British, World, UKTA, ACU and Guinness speed records with bikes, cars, and quads. In May 2019, he received the Simms Medal in honour of his outstanding contribution to motoring innovation by the Royal Automobile Club.

"Yesterday at Elvington Airfield, Zef was attempting to break the British Land Speed Record in a Porsche 911 Turbo S, at an event organised by Straightliners Ltd/UKTA.

"At 16.30, the car went out of control at high speed at the end of a run. Local police and ambulance crews attended, however the driver tragically died at the scene.

"Zef leaves behind his partner Mirella D’Antonio and two children.

"Motorsport UK will respect and be guided by the wishes of the Eisenberg family in relation to the release of further personal information. They have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

"As the governing body for four-wheeled motorsport, Motorsport UK together with the event organiser and the local police, has begun a full investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

"Further information will be provided once the initial findings of the investigation are available.

"The thoughts of everyone at Motorsport UK and within the UK motorsport community continue to be with Zef Eisenberg's family, the organisers of the event, and other members of the motorsport community who were present at Elvington Airfield."