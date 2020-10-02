POLICE are hunting a wanted man from York.
Barry John Games, 35, from York is wanted by North Yorkshire Police for failing to appear at York Crown Court charged with a burglary.
He is also wanted for failing to appear at York Magistrates’ Court charged with assault, theft offences, public order offences, resisting a police constable, and contravening the requirement as to restriction of movement during coronavirus.
North Yorkshire Police say he is known to have connections in York and Sherburn in Elmet in North Yorkshire and Merthyr Tydfil and Swansea in South Wales.
Officers have conducted several searches at locations to which Games has links, but he has not yet been located.
If you see Games, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12200154734.
If you wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be contacted online at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information or by calling 0800 555111.
