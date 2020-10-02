IT has now been over 15 weeks since the last death related to Covid-19 was recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England confirm that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 10 Covid-19 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 47 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 30,096.
Patients were aged between 51 and 97 years old. All except two, aged 59 and 92, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from September 26 to October 1, with the majority being on or after September 30.
Their families have been informed.