A POPULAR road running race has been cancelled for the first time in 35 years - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

York Knavesmire Harriers have decided not to host its annual road running race, The Brass Monkey, in January 2021.

The organisation said this is the first time in more than 35 years that they have had to make this decision, and that it was “devastated to make it”.

The Brass Monkey is a highly popular event attracting around 1,700 runners into York from all over the country.

The runners complete the arduous course from outside York Racecourse through Bishopthorpe, Acaster, Selby and Appleton Roebuck back to the racecourse.

A spokesman of the organisation said: “We pride ourselves in offering a flat and fast course that is inclusive of all abilities, and is fully supported and marshalled by over 200 very enthusiastic club members.

“Obviously Coronavirus is the reason why we have had to sadly make this decision.

“We are devastated but the health and welfare of our volunteers, runners, spectators and villagers are of paramount importance to us.

“ We felt our ethos of organising a race for runners by runners would be compromised if we changed the format to elite only, like the London and Wrexham events, and we also concluded that it was unfair to take entry fees in October knowing full well that we may have to cancel the race close to the start date.

“However, we will be back in 2022 - bigger, better and with more enthusiasm, smiles and runners than ever. “

In 2018, the event celebrated its 40th anniversary, and marked the start of the celebrations with a series of presentations at York Racecourse by one of the club’s founder members, Brian Hughes.