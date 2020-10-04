AN historic building at the heart of York city centre is all set to host a pop-up restaurant in the run up to Christmas.

Catering firm, Bradshaws of York have joined forces with the Merchant Adventurers Hall to offer food in the great hall on select weekends through November and December.

Jonathan Maxfield from Bradshaws said: "In March this year we were looking forward to one of our busiest summers yet with over 100 weddings and events booked in the diary. Then Covid hit and virtually overnight, like so many other local companies, all our business was cancelled. The Hospitality industry here in York has been badly hit by the pandemic. It's also been so hard for so many couples who have had their wedding day plans ruined. But we are determined to bounce back stronger than ever. We are so fortunate to have been given this fantastic opportunity by our friends at the Merchant Adventurers' Hall, where we have catered for so many happy weddings and events for over 22 years.

"We're giving the people of the city the opportunity to experience fine dining and great wines at a very competitive price, as I would like as many people as possible to come and see what we do, and I fully appreciate that times are hard for lots of people at the moment.

"It will be so uplifting to see the hall providing a stunning setting for people to come and forget their worries for a few hours. We are offering a seven course tasting menu, showcasing the best of the fine produce from our select group of local suppliers. The hall is also large enough to allow for social distancing easily as numbers will be limited and the events will be fully Covid secure. It's also a chance for people to come a visit what is, one of the finest Medieval buildings in the country, maybe for the first time?

"We've been in touch with everyone we know. suppliers, clients, friends, colleagues and also many couples whose wedding days we have catered for, many of them at the hall and the response has been very positive so far. I think people like to have something to look forward to, especially with Winter approaching. 2020 has been a horrible year for all of us but let's end it on a high. Let's try and look forward now. We can't wait to get back to doing what we've always done, what we do best. That's providing the people of this great city with delicious food and drink in the most beautiful of surroundings. I can't wait to see so many old friends and would love to meet lots of new people too."

They will be open on Friday and Saturday evenings from November 6, and Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings in December, up until December 19. The menu will be priced at £40 per person and the wine pairing £25 per person

Numbers are being limited to ensure safety and all social distancing and relevant Covid secure measures will be in place. To book email Bradshawsofyork@btconnect.com stating your preferred date and they will confirm availability.