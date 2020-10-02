A FOOTBALL league set up for men who are overweight to help them become fitter is set to launch next week, after a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Man v Fat football league is exclusively for overweight men and unique in that players can score points for their team both on and off the pitch.
The York league was was initially due to launch in April, but had to be delayed due to lockdown, and will now launch next Tuesday.
Players are rewarded for their weight loss as well as their footballing performance. Extra goal bonuses are awarded depending on the pounds lost by the players.
There are weigh-ins before each game, which is then followed-up by a 30 minute game of six-a-side football.
Fixtures will be played every Tuesday night at Burnholme Sports Centre in Mossdale Avenue.
Man v Fat, already has leagues in other Yorkshire cities including Doncaster, Leeds, Rotherham and Sheffield
The league’s success has been recognised nationally, having won several awards including the ukactive Healthy Community Award.
More details can be found at: www.manvfatfootball.org