A FORMER post office and shop is to be auctioned – with planning for residential redevelopment.

The former post office, village shop and petrol station in Snainton near Scarborough are to be auctioned, with a £200,000 guide price, along with more than 90 other properties and plots of land at Pugh’s property auction later this month.

Scarborough Borough Council approved plans to demolish the current buildings and build three new homes with parking on the site, which is on the A170 between Scarborough and Pickering, in June.

The third-of-an-acre site includes a post office and modern convenience store, along with a three-bedroom cottage and petrol forecourt. The business closed last year.

Pugh managing director Paul Thompson said: “Changing times have seen small independent food shops undergoing something of a renaissance in the last six months as more people opt to shop locally for their groceries, so there is certainly scope for the property to be resurrected as a successful business.

“However the site also benefits from planning permission that would enable a potential investor to demolish the current buildings and provide much-needed new housing for the village. Either scenario is positive for the local community and an excellent prospect for a buyer. Snainton is a beautiful village in one of the most visited parts of the country, with Scarborough and the North York Moors right on the doorstep.”

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March, Pugh has sold more than 190 lots totalling over £20 million at its auctions, which have been held on the firm’s online platform.

The firm’s next auction, featuring properties and land across the UK, including the former Snainton shop and post office, will be held on October 21.

For more details and to view the full auction catalogue, go to www.pugh-auctions.com.