A YORK man, famous in the area for discovering a large chip, has been backed by a local fish and chip shop during his latest fundraiser.
Oliver Dale, who lives in Huntington, became a local celebrity after finding a 7-inch chip during the lockdown.
Oliver chose to put his fame to good use by fundraising for York Hospital, which resulted in him securing new equipment for the Covid ward.
Now, Oliver has set his sights on raising even more money for the hospital, as he has set himself a new goal.
Starting on October 12, he will be running 10k for 10 days straight, aiming to total 100k if he can.
Oliver’s efforts have been backed by a local fish and chip shop, Heworth Plaice, owned by Pete Abram, who will be donating 20p from every portion of chips sold towards Oliver’s fundraiser.
Oliver said: “ Pete will also have posters and collection boxes in his fish and chip shop to help support this great cause.
“Myself and Pete went to All Saints School in York together.”
The ‘big chip’ man’s online donation page can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3iXFeyl
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment