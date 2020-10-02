MORE than 30 community groups across York have benefitted from Tesco’s COVID-19 Community Fund since the start of lockdown - with a total of £15,000, put towards local causes.

Through its Bags of Help initiative, and as part of the retailer’s emergency response in supporting local communities, Tesco provided a single payment of £500 to organisations which support vulnerable groups.

This included support for organisations which experienced increased demand or disruption to services as a result of the lockdown, such as Brownies and Guides groups, Age UK and Age Concern.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “Due to the sustained need for the emergency support we’ve seen from local community groups, we took the decision to extend the deadline for the £500 grant scheme beyond the original 12-week mark, and we’ve been really impressed with the number of groups we’ve been able to help locally.

“It’s excellent to see that the grants have helped support thousands of groups across the UK.

“Over the next few months, we’ve extended our Bags of Help funding round this year to youth groups, which could qualify for some financial support of £1,000.”

David Ford, local communications manager at Tesco in the North, said: “Although the £500 grants have made a real difference to a range of charities, we’ve extended our support further. Young people have been among those most impacted by the pandemic, with schools closing and many missing out on all-important services impacted by lockdown.

“That’s why we’re encouraging any groups in the area, working to support children and young people, to apply for this new funding. We hope it can make a real difference.”