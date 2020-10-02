YORK has NOT been listed as an area of concern on the Government's watchlist this week - despite having a higher rate of coronavirus cases than many places that have made the list.
Earlier this week the city's public health bosses warned York was at "tipping point" and that we could be listed as an area of concern due to the rise in cases.
But the list of areas of concern, published by government today, does not include York.
Health bosses said yesterday that York currently has a rate of infection of 61.25 per 100,000 people.
This is higher than areas added to the list this week - including Cheshire West and Chester, which has a rate of 57.3 cases per 100,000 and Cheshire East at 44.9 cases per 100,000.
Scarborough and Selby were added to the watchlist last week and have rates of 46.9 per 100,000 and 58.4 respectively this week.
York's public health team is encouraging residents and visitors to remember "hands, face, space" to control the spread of the virus.
They say: "Wash your hands regularly and for 20 seconds or more with soap and water.
"Keep 2 metres apart from people outside your household and don’t gather in groups of more than six.
"Wear a face covering in busy public spaces.
"Self-isolate if you have symptoms of coronavirus (a high temperature, a continuous dry cough and a loss of or change in the sense of taste or smell) or if contacted by test and trace as a contact of someone who has coronavirus. If you have symptoms please ask for a test by visiting www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or calling 119."