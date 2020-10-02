POLICE are appealing for information on a man who is suspected of breaking into several takeaways in York and across the county.
North Yorkshire Police said it appealing for the public's help to locate Martin Brown after break-ins at takeaways in York, Newcastle, WhitleyBay and Durham
The force added: "He knows he is wanted but is avoiding our calls so now we're asking for your help to try and track him down.
"If you know the whereabouts of Martin Brown report information online at our website quoting reference SRN 87306.
"You can also call 101 or ring independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
