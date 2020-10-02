THE driver who died during a British Land Speed Record attempt at Elvington Airfield been named as millionaire Zef Eisenberg, who nearly died there in a crash in 2016.

North Yorkshire Police said police were called to the airfield near York shortly after 4.30 pm yesterday and Zef, 47, tragically died at the scene.

"Officers attended with the ambulance service and an investigation is ongoing."

The Press reported in 2017 how Zef biker had returned to airfield a year after the crash and met the medics who helped save his life.

Zef, who ran the Madmax Race Team, which attempts speed records with motorbikes and cars, broke 11 bones in his body after coming off his Mad Max Turbine motorcycle with a gas turbine engine at 230mph.

He was presumed dead on the scene and airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary, where he was rehabilitated.

The 44-year-old spent three months in hospital, and the rest of the year recovering.

When he came back to the airfield on the anniversary of the crash, and raced on a turbine motorbike powered by an engine from a helicopter, he rode at 200mph.

He told The Press then: "This weekend was my first time back racing at Elvington or anywhere since last year's mega 230mph crash.

"It was so great to be back, amongst friends and fellow racers. I was also honoured to hug and shake the hands of the amazing three medics that attended me at the crash scene.

"The goal of this weekend was not to break a record on the turbine bike on the tarmac. It's to drive slowly and safely at 200 mph, to prove that everything is back to working normally - the bike, the body and the mind."