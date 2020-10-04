HAYDN LEWIS goes on a road trip to Teesside to get tested for Covid-19

GETTING tested for coronavirus was never meant to be on my to-do list at the start of another hectic working week, but after developing a worsening cough I decided it was the right thing to do.

At this point, I will admit that I had to be talked in to going, as I only had a steady cough, no high temperature and my taste and smell were both alright. But, erring on the side of caution, I decided on discussion with my better half, that it was the right thing to do to get check out.

So, where to start? I went on to the Government website and filled in a lengthy form with all my details from symptoms, to address, to car registration and everything in between. At the end it then gave me two options for my nearest test centre. Both of them were in Middlesbrough and, as I live in York, I was hoping I’d be able to get a slot at Poppleton. I paused the form filling and called the number for the York site, but, after being told I was in for a lengthy wait, I decided a trip to Teesside might be the best way to go after all. I went for the nearest - Heath Road, close to the Riverside Stadium, and they offered me four time slots for the same day. I then got a text and an email confirming my appointment with a QR code in the email to show on arrival at the centre.

After a drive of an hour and ten minutes up to sunny Boro, my Sat Nav got me to where I wanted to go with no hitches and I was greeted at the gates by two guys in face masks with clipboards. They told me to keep my windows up unless otherwise instructed and to stay in my vehicle at all times. I was asked to show the QR code, but before I could find the email on my phone, one of them had found my car reg and I was waved through to the next station. Here a third man sent me round a chicane of cones to a chap in a booth who asked me if I wanted someone to perform the test on me or if I’d prefer to do it myself.

I don’t normally go a bundle on DIY, but in this instance, the thought of someone else sticking a swab up my nose and down my throat made me go for option B. I was motioned over to a lady who then sent me on to the ‘self service section’ where a man came to the car and asked me to lower my passenger window for him to throw the kit on to the seat. This done I was asked to park up and read the instructions. “If you need help or need me for anything, just put your hazards on”, I was told.

The kit came in a sealed plastic bag. First thing to do was blow my nose with a tissue provided and keep it to throw away then, using the car vanity mirror, locate my tonsils, or the place where they were if you’ve had them removed. I reached into my mouth and swabbed my tonsils for ten seconds. I put the same swab gently up my nose to a depth of about 2.5cm and circled for ten seconds. The whole thing was not pleasant, but nor was it uncomfortable. The next thing is to snap the top off the swab so it would fit inside a plastic vial that contained liquid. The top goes back on the vial and it is put back in the bio hazard bag to seal.

Once done, I was sent round to the end point where a man in a visor asked me to lower my window a crack to drop the bag in to a plastic container which he whisked away for testing. A second man told me I would get my results by text and email within 24 hours and I drove away. Job done in under 15 minutes.

True to their word I received a text and an email precisely 24 hours later to tell me I had tested negative for coronavirus and a second email with a code so I could update my NHS track and trace app.

I wouldn’t say that waiting for the result was excruciating, but there were nerves involved for sure. I still have a hacking cough, but at least now I know it’s just a regular cold. Although I’d still have preferred to do the test a bit closer to home, the process at Heath Road was very slick and efficient. There was a steady stream of other cars coming in to the site while I was there, but there was no waiting around and the staff couldn’t have been more helpful. I’ll stop short of giving them a star rating, but it wasn’t a bad experience all told. If you are having doubts about getting tested, don’t delay, just do it.