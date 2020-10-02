'MARILYN Monroe' and the Lord Mayor of York cut the ribbon at a new £2.8million bowling centre in York.

Cllr Janet Looker attended a celebration for the recent opening of the 28,000 square foot entertainment venue, and was greeted by a Marilyn lookalike, before they took part in the ribbon cutting. The mayor then received a tour from the centre manager Andy Peacock.

York's Hollywood Bowl, at the LNER Community Stadium, has created 30 new jobs from bar staff to managerial positions.

Picture by Nigel Roddis

The venue has 24 state of the art bowling lanes, of which four are VIP, and is filled with iconic American décor. Paying homage to its namesake, the centre’s Hollywood Diner includes a range of classic burgers and hot dogs.

The Diner is complemented by a fully-stocked bar and American pool tables for those wanting to sit back and relax before or after a game.

Picture by Nigel Roddis

Visitors can also play in Hollywood Bowl’s famous amusement area which features leading games such as Space Invaders, Mario Kart, Tomb Raider 65”, Halo and Joker Air Hockey. There is also an opportunity to ‘Play for Prizes’, where visitors can win tickets on their favourite games and exchange them for fun goodies.

Andy Peacock, centre manager at Hollywood Bowl York, said: “We’re excited to bring the iconic Hollywood bowling experience to the people of York. The centre is head to toe fun, and we’re delighted to be able to offer customers a fantastic family entertainment experience with the opening of this latest-generation Hollywood Bowl."

Picture by Nigel Roddis

As with the reopening of other Hollywood Bowl centres across the UK, the York venue will see the introduction of enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures to ensure guests can have fun and play safe, with customer guidance throughout the centres also in place. Only alternate bowling lanes and amusement machines will be in use to provide extra space, and bar and dining area seating will be appropriately spaced out.

Guests will have the choice to wear disposable gloves for their games but must wear their own suitable footwear and use the available hand sanitiser upon entry and exit. Enhanced cleaning will take place throughout the day, including the cleaning of bowling balls, lane seating and touch screens in between every game.

Customers are now able to make bookings for the York centre via the Hollywood Bowl website. Visit www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk to book your game.

Picture by Nigel Roddis

Picture by Nigel Roddis

Picture by Nigel Roddis

Picture by Nigel Roddis

Picture by Nigel Roddis

Picture by Nigel Roddis

Picture by Nigel Roddis

Picture by Nigel Roddis