NINE women set out on a 10k trek around a village near York to fundraise in memory of their ‘beautiful and elegant’ friend, Sandra.

Karen Arundel and eight friends Pam Street, Jane Blades, Karen Prudames, Maggie Gowlett, Rachel Simpson, Janice Quarton, Eve Scoreby and Hilary Reed completed the circuit through Sutton upon Derwent in memory of York estate agent Sandra Wragg.

Sandra died on May 26 this year after a long battle with cancer, just a few weeks after her 65th birthday. She headed up the RM English business in York and was well-known in the business community. She leaves her mum, Mavis, husband, Rowland, children Daniel, Lee and Sarah and grandchildren William, Georgia and Magnus.

Karen, who used to work at Brown’s in York, said: “Sandra was so beautiful and elegant. She was also an amazing friend to me, kind, generous and always supportive. I have organised many fundraising events throughout my career in retail with beauty and fashion shows and Sandra was always the first to buy tickets, make donations and even volunteered to be a model on many occasions.

“I signed up for this year’s Race for Life at Home in memory of a very dear friend, but due to the Covid restrictions instead we completed a local 10k circuit walking and running around our village.”

Karen said that one positive thing to come out of lockdown is that the group have discovered some lovely local walks with the beautiful Wolds as a backdrop.

On the day they all donned red lipstick and pearls as a nod to Sandra’s signature accessories and braved the cold, breezy conditions to complete the circuit while adhering to social distancing rules.

The group have so far raised more than £5,000 for cancer research and if you wish to donate click here.