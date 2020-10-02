BANNATYNE members across the UK, including in York, have given support to the decision to re-open health clubs and the safety measures the group has implemented.
To gauge how members felt coming back to the health clubs after a long period of closure, The Bannatyne Group commissioned research to better understand their views.
Of the more than 16,000 people who responded, 89 per cent said they had been encouraged to return to their health club by the health and safety procedures in place.
Duncan Bannatyne, who owns the group, said: “The feedback from this has been incredible.
“The benefits to physical and mental health are well-documented and I hope that this response will encourage those people who were uncertain about returning to come back and see for themselves how safe the environment is.”
More than 92 per cent said that they were confident that member safety was the most important consideration when the decision to re-open was made.
Staff were also praised for their service at a challenging time, with 87 per cent rating it as excellent or good. There was praise also from members for the layout and social distancing measures in place.