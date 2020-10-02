A MUSIC group, bringing together vulnerable and isolated people in York, have been providing socially distanced doorstep performances outside member’s homes.
Musical Connections, formed 11 years ago in the city, provide a varied programme of music sessions, community choirs and singing groups across York.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the group have been forced to postpone their meetings.
However, Charlotte Yendell, of Musical Connections, along with a musician, have been travelling around the city to the homes of the groups members to provide a different sort of performance.
Charlotte said: “We have been driving round to some of our most isolated members’ houses for socially distanced doorstep singing sessions and to record a section of Louis Armstrong’s ‘What a Wonderful World’.”
They are now going to collate the recordings into a group song.
Charlotte went on to say: “This is a small attempt to sustain a sense of the community that they belonged to, and to keep them connected to their Musical Connections family.”
Throughout the pandemic, the group have kept in regular phone contact with all of their members, providing support.