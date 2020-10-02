WORK to extend East Riding Leisure Haltemprice has recently started on site, East Riding of Yorkshire Council is working with a local contractor.
The work comprises of a new extension to the south of the existing building, adjacent to Springfield Way, as well as external improvements.
The scheme will provide an extended Tone Zone, a new purpose-built group exercise space, additional consultation rooms, new toilet facilities and car park remodelling, which will create 21 additional spaces.
The works have been designed and managed by the council’s in-house Building Design Group and procured via the YORhub suite of construction frameworks.
As part of their contract, Hobson & Porter have committed to providing site visits and workshops to local schools and colleges, work experience placements, apprenticeships, and progression into employment for currently unemployed people.
The programme is anticipated to be completed in Summer, 2021.