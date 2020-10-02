THIS map shows the areas that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus recently in York and across North Yorkshire.
The map shows the 'Middle Super Output Areas' (MSOAs) where there were positive cases between September 21 and 27.
PHE says MSOAs are small areas with around 7,200 average population and the data is updated each weekday, and shows the latest seven days for which near-complete data are available.
According to the map, in the York area from September 21 to 27, there were:
- 10 confirmed cases in Clifton Without and Skelton
- eight in Fulford, Heslington and University
- seven in Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe
- seven in New Earswick
- seven in Heworth South and The Groves
- seven in Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood
- six in Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham
- six in Clifton North
- six in Heworth North and Stockton
- six in York city centre
- five in Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake
- five in Haxby
- five in Osbaldwick
- four in Huntington
- four in Tang Hall
- four in Fulford Road and Clementhorpe
- three in Holgate East
- three in Strensall
- three in Wigginton
Meanwhile, in the Selby district, there were:
- eight cases in Sherburn in Elmet and South Milford
- six in Carlton, Hemingbrough and Osgodby
- five in Selby Town
- five in Tadcaster
- five in Church Fenton, Appleton and Wistow
- four in Barlby and Riccall
- three in Selby West
- three in Selby South, Brayton and Barlow
Take a look at the map by clicking here.
