A HUGE hot air balloon in the shape of a grenade took to the skies above York yesterday.
Bloon, the UK's only inflatable and aerial marketing agency brought their giant grenade hot air balloon for a flight across the city.
The balloon is a giant 100ft replica of the logo for sports nutrition brand Grenade.
Adam Faulkner from Bloon said: "We are flying this very special balloon all over the UK encouraging people to take photos and upload them to social media using #Grenade #YouGotThis. In return people can win a range of Grenade goodies.
"At a very difficult time for many Grenade want to spread some positivity and bit of fun around the UK and let everyone know that no matter how difficult things get they will get through."
