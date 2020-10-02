A FUND has been set up to help cover funeral expenses for 15-year-old York boy Josh Reeson.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help towards bereavement costs after Josh died in the city on Sunday.
The fund has a £3,000 target and already has £2,123 in donations in under 24 hours.
North Yorkshire Police has said Josh, from New Earswick, died in hospital after taking illegal drugs. He was found in an alley off Hospital Fields Road, near Fulford Road, in York, shortly before 4am on Sunday.
Four people who were arrested in connection with Josh's death have been released on bail with conditions, pending further enquiries.
They include a 15-year-old girl, 16-year-old boy, 33-year-old woman and 37-year-old man.
