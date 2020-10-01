A YELLOW warning for heavy rain has been issued for York and North Yorkshire this weekend.
The Met Office says the rain is expected to bring some flooding and transport disruption, and could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
There is also a small chance of homes and businesses being flooded, fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life and some communities becoming cut off by flooded roads.
The warning lasts from 3am on Saturday until 6pm on Sunday, but the heaviest rain looks set to fall during the day on Saturday.