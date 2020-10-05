Take a walk through the terraced streets of South Bank and you can’t help noticing some unusual features. Why are there so many bricked up shops? And why do some street corners have odd shapes?

Many of the answers to those questions were to be found in Shadows In The Bricks, the wonderful book from members of the Clements Hall Local History Group which came out last year.

In her introduction to the book, history group member Susan Major said South Bank had long been an unusual quarter of York.

“The area is still interlaced with back alleyways... and people talk about the local sloping alleyways, some known as ‘the sleepers’,” she wrote.

The other distinctive thing about the area was its shops: at one point there were more than 100 of them. They are mostly gone now. “(But) people have fond memories of a barber who used to sit on his front doorstep serenading on his banjo, of street parties and Coronation celebrations,” Susan wrote.

During lockdown, members of the group began to look for new ways of sharing their stories abut South Bank. They already had an award-winning website. And now they have launched what they hope will be the first of several audio-guided history walks of the area.

A Walk Around South Bank in York is a free guided walk which you can download to your smartphone using izi.travel.

Drawing upon material from Shadows in the Bricks, it allows you to walk around South Bank, listening to a commentary. It paints a picture of life 100 years ago, highlights the surprising roots of local clubs, schools and churches, and looks at how trams helped to shape the neighbourhood.

It also covers the devastating damage to the area caused by two World Wars, including an eye-witness account from 1916.

“You might choose to do the walk by yourself, or as a couple or a family, at a time when group guided walks are less possible,” said Susan. “It’s aimed at anyone with an interest in the area, and we’re hoping to surprise you with some little known facts.”

You can find out how to get the app here