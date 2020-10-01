A UNION and an MP have explained their role in a decision to allow ambulances to use York's bus lanes, even when they don't have their blue lights on.

The Press has already reported how City of York Council will now let ambulance crews use the lanes when transporting non-emergency patients.

Now the trade union Unison has said that the move came more than a year after it launched a campaign for the move, and said York Central MP Rachael Maskell had secured the change.

Ms Maskell said there had been several local agreements in place across Yorkshire and the Humber -and nationally- for some time now, allowing the use of bus lanes for ambulance vehicles whilst travelling to hospital with patients under non-emergency conditions.

“Benefits range from cutting carbon emissions, improving patient care and crucially, improving the availability of ambulances in the City of York area," she said.

"I want to see services improved and am now pleased to see this unnecessary barrier has at last been overcome.

“I want to thank the campaigning efforts of Unison and particularly of York Emergency Medical Technician Ross Ferguson, who raised the matter directly with me.”

Ross said:“The demand on NHS ambulance trusts has grown exponentially over recent years, with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic exacerbating this further. As such, local initiatives to support our service delivery are greatly welcomed.

“Not all of our journeys to hospital are for patients in life-threatening circumstances requiring blue lights. This initiative will therefore help patients who may not need to be conveyed on blue lights, but are in pain or distress for example.

"Ultimately, the use of bus lanes will positively impact our service around the York area and chiefly support our patients.”