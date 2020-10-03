A peeping tomcat, a hidden angel, three ‘city guardians’ perched high above Monk Bar and a ‘mad hatter’ on the city walls - just some of the great photos members of The Press Camera Club came up with when we challenged them to photograph ‘Hidden York’.
Camera club members have been having fun with the theme all month - and have posed several teasers for Press readers to solve. Today, however, is the moment of truth - time to announce the winner of September’s #hiddenyork competition.
We were sorely tempted by Catherine Sotheran’s picture of Swinegate porkers (they’re in Swinegate Court West by the door to the Slug & Lettuce, in case you’re wondering) and Lynne Kinder’s photo of the guardians sitting on top of Monk Bar (it’s those pigeons perched on the heads that make it). We also loved the angle Richard Sparnenn got on his photo of underpass art - the hand holding the cocktail glass seems to come right out of the page at you.
But in the end, because of the sheer surprise and delicacy of it, we’ve gone for Lisa Young’s picture of the ‘mad hatter’ at York’s bar walls. Congratulations, Lisa: a print of your photo and a cheque for £50 will be on their way to you once coronavirus permits.
Meanwhile, the theme for this month's competition is...#myfavouriteplace
Good luck!