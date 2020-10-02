PLANS for two apartment blocks to be built on land next to the entrance to York Racecourse, south of the Terry’s development, are set to be given the go-ahead next week.

The controversial scheme includes 85 apartments and seven houses.

But the racecourse, the National Trust, York Civic Trust and even health bosses at Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) have worries about the scheme.

And the council has received 289 letters objecting to the planning application.

Vale of York CCG say the development would put pressure on GP surgeries in the area, by adding 200 extra patients to their lists.

They say if the scheme goes ahead, the developer should put more than £169,000 towards creating extra space at the surgeries.

The racecourse is worried people living in the homes will complain about events and noise taking place at the venue.

And residents who are members of the Terry’s of York Planning Action Group and the Chocolate Works Residents’ Association say the development would harm the views and setting of the listed former factory buildings.

They also fear it will create too much traffic and lead to too many people living at the site.

York Civic Trust say the scheme will create too many homes in addition to the Chocolate Works.

The development will have 120 car parking spaces and 132 cycle parking spaces.

Council planning officers have recommended the scheme is given the go-ahead.

In a report they say: “Outline planning permission has previously been given for the office element of a mixed use scheme on the site with a similar scale and massing. The scale and design of the proposal would not harm the living conditions of nearby residents and subject to any permission being appropriately conditioned the amenity of existing residents would be safeguarded.”

It adds that the development will also not harm the former factory, the National Trust-run Goddard’s House or the Terry’s Racecourse Conservation Area.

The report says: “The application proposes a development of 92 residential units (85 apartments and seven townhouses) on previously developed land in a sustainable location. The development would make an appreciable contribution to the city’s five year housing land supply."

The planning application has been submitted by developers Henry Boot and Stonebridge Homes.

They say the scheme will “bring a new lease of life” to the site and “unlock opportunities for regeneration in the surrounding area”. The application was set to come before a previous planning committee meeting - but was delayed because a bat survey was required. It will be decided at a City of York Council meeting on Thursday at 4.30pm.